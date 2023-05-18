Mumford Arranges Sale of 52-Room Baymont Inn & Suites Hotel in Madisonville, Kentucky

MADISONVILLE, KY. — Mumford Co. has arranged the sale of Baymont Inn & Suites, a 52-room hotel in Madisonville. An entity doing business as Skyann Corp. sold the asset to an entity doing business as Paras 1981 LLC for an undisclosed price. The buyer is an affiliate of a multi-property hotelier that is active in the southern Kentucky region, according to Mumford. Carter Wilcox of Mumford’s Newport News, Va., office represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer plans to retain the property as a Baymont, a flag under Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, following upgrades to the hotel’s guestrooms and public areas. Amenities at the hotel include a fitness center, business center, complimentary breakfast and Wi-Fi, meeting room and an outdoor pool, according to the hotel’s website.