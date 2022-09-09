REBusinessOnline

Mumford Brokers Sale of Red Roof Inn Hotel in Biloxi, Mississippi

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Mississippi, Southeast

Maha Lakshmi Corp. purchased Red Roof Inn & Suites in Biloxi for an undisclosed price.

BILOXI, MISS. — Mumford Co. has brokered the sale of a Red Roof Inn & Suites hotel in Biloxi. Steve Kirby, Burton Brooks, Ed James and Gaurang Patel of Mumford’s Atlanta, Newport News and Dallas offices represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, hospitality investment firm Maha Lakshmi Corp., purchased the hotel for an undisclosed price. Located off I-10 at 14201 Cook Road, the hotel features complimentary coffee and breakfast in the lobby, and rooms come with complimentary Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs, microwaves, work desks and mini-refrigerators.

