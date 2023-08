ROCKWALL, TEXAS — Mumford Co., a hospitality brokerage firm with regional offices around the country, has arranged the sale of the 98-room Tru by Hilton Rockwall Dallas hotel, located on the city’s eastern outskirts. The property was built in 2020 and features a fitness center, business center and an outdoor pool with patio seating. The name of the seller and the Alabama-based developer that purchased the property were not disclosed.