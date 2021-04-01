REBusinessOnline

Mumford Co. Brokers Sale of 40-Room Hotel in Southern Illinois

ULLIN, ILL. — Mumford Co. has brokered the sale of an Americas Best Value Inn hotel in Ullin within southern Illinois. The sales price was undisclosed. The two-story property is home to 40 rooms along with a pool and video gaming area. George Arvanitis of Mumford represented the seller, which completed a 1031 exchange. North Carolina-based IAH Hotels LLC was the buyer. The hotel will retain its Americas Best Value Inn brand.

