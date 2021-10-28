Mumford Co. Brokers Sale of Relax Inn Hotel in Osceola, Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Iowa, Midwest

OSCEOLA, IOWA — Mumford Co. has brokered the sale of the 35-room Relax Inn hotel property in Osceola, about 45 miles south of Des Moines. The sales price was undisclosed. The hotel was formerly branded as Americas Best Value Inn until May of this year. David Mumford and George Arvanitis of Mumford represented the seller, Rikita LLC. Iowa-based Silverado Farms LLC was the buyer.