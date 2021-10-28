Mumford Co. Brokers Sale of Relax Inn Hotel in Osceola, Iowa
OSCEOLA, IOWA — Mumford Co. has brokered the sale of the 35-room Relax Inn hotel property in Osceola, about 45 miles south of Des Moines. The sales price was undisclosed. The hotel was formerly branded as Americas Best Value Inn until May of this year. David Mumford and George Arvanitis of Mumford represented the seller, Rikita LLC. Iowa-based Silverado Farms LLC was the buyer.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.