Mumford Co. Negotiates Sale of 25-Room Hotel in Portageville, Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Midwest, Missouri

PORTAGEVILLE, MO. — Mumford Co. has negotiated the sale of the New Orleans Inn in the southern Missouri city of Portageville for an undisclosed price. The two-story hotel is home to 25 rooms. George Arvanitis of Mumford represented the seller, Tennessee-based AARTI Inc., and procured the buyer, Nevada-based Stealth Invest LLC. The acquisition marks the third hotel in the buyer’s portfolio.