REBusinessOnline

Mumford Co. Negotiates Sale of 25-Room Hotel in Portageville, Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Midwest, Missouri

PORTAGEVILLE, MO. — Mumford Co. has negotiated the sale of the New Orleans Inn in the southern Missouri city of Portageville for an undisclosed price. The two-story hotel is home to 25 rooms. George Arvanitis of Mumford represented the seller, Tennessee-based AARTI Inc., and procured the buyer, Nevada-based Stealth Invest LLC. The acquisition marks the third hotel in the buyer’s portfolio.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  