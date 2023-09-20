Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Munsch Hardt Takes Occupancy of 77,009 SF Office Space at Ross Tower in Downtown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Law firm Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr has taken occupancy of its 77,009-square-foot office space at Ross Tower, a 1.1 million-square-foot building located at 500 N. Akard St. in downtown Dallas. The firm relocated from floors 36, 38 and 39, where it leased space since 2005, to floors 40 through 42. The new lease term is 15 years, and the space features a variety of conference room layouts, a work café and an internal stairwell that connects all three floors. HPI Real Estate Services & Investments owns Ross Tower.

