DevelopmentRetailTexas

Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply to Open 55,000 SF Store in Alvin, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ALVIN, TEXAS — Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply, a provider of outdoor apparel and agricultural equipment, will open a 55,000-square-foot store at 2500 S. Bypass 35 in Alvin, about 30 miles south of Houston. Culbertson Contractors is constructing the store from the ground up after buying the 12.6-acre site. Alex Makris and Patrick Keegan of Partners Real Estate represented the seller, East Bay Partners Ltd., in the disposition of the land. Danny Elliott and Thomas Tyng of CBRE represented Culberson Contractors.

