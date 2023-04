LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. — Boutique brokerage firm Muroff Hospitality Group has arranged the sale of Hide-A-Way Waterfront Cottages, a 13-room property located in the upstate New York community of Lake Luzerne. The waterfront property sits on 3.8 acres and offers one- to three-bedroom cottages with full kitchens. Mitch Muroff of Muroff Hospitality Group represented the buyer and seller in the $1.8 million transaction.