UTICA, N.Y. — Boutique brokerage firm Muroff Hospitality Group has arranged the sale of a two-story, 40-room Econolodge hotel located just off Exit 31 of I-90 in the upstate New York community of Utica. The sales price was $1.5 million. Mitch Muroff of Muroff Hospitality Group represented the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies, in the transaction.