Fire Island Pines Resort on Long Island stretches along 320 feet of the main pedestrian promenade to the residential and beach access areas in the only commercial portion of the Pines.
Muroff Hospitality Group Arranges $15.5M Sale of Fire Island Pines Resort on Long Island

by Taylor Williams

FIRE ISLAND PINES, N.Y. — Brokerage firm Muroff Hospitality Group has arranged the $15.5 million sale of Fire Island Pines Resort on the southern tip of Long Island. The resort features The Blue Whale marina and restaurant, a hotel, pool, fitness center and pavilion. The sale, which also included a three-bedroom house and 16-bedroom house for employees, represents approximately 75 percent of the commercial property on Fire Island Pines. Mitch Muroff of Muroff Hospitality Group represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

