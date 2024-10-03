Muroff Hospitality Group Arranges $15.5M Sale of Fire Island Pines Resort on Long Island

FIRE ISLAND PINES, N.Y. — Brokerage firm Muroff Hospitality Group has arranged the $15.5 million sale of Fire Island Pines Resort on the southern tip of Long Island. The resort features The Blue Whale marina and restaurant, a hotel, pool, fitness center and pavilion. The sale, which also included a three-bedroom house and 16-bedroom house for employees, represents approximately 75 percent of the commercial property on Fire Island Pines. Mitch Muroff of Muroff Hospitality Group represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.