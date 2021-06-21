Muroff Hospitality Group Arranges Sale of Waterfront Resort in Lake George, New York

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. — Boutique brokerage firm Muroff Hospitality Group has arranged the sale of Lake George Suites, a waterfront resort located in the Diamond Point area of Lake George in Upstate New York. The property includes a six-bedroom home, private beach, cottages, guestrooms, suites, pool and a marina with 20 docks and moorings. An entity doing business as Lake George Suites LLC sold the property to R.E. Hansen Industries Inc. for $3.2 million. Mitch Muroff of Muroff Hospitality Group represented both parties in the deal.