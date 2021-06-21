REBusinessOnline

Muroff Hospitality Group Arranges Sale of Waterfront Resort in Lake George, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, New York, Northeast

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. — Boutique brokerage firm Muroff Hospitality Group has arranged the sale of Lake George Suites, a waterfront resort located in the Diamond Point area of Lake George in Upstate New York. The property includes a six-bedroom home, private beach, cottages, guestrooms, suites, pool and a marina with 20 docks and moorings. An entity doing business as Lake George Suites LLC sold the property to R.E. Hansen Industries Inc. for $3.2 million. Mitch Muroff of Muroff Hospitality Group represented both parties in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews