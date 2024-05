LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. — Locally based brokerage firm Muroff Hospitality Group has negotiated the sale of the Lamplight Inn Bed & Breakfast in Lake Luzerne, about 60 miles north of Albany. The property was built in 1890 and consists of 12 suites, a dining room and an owner’s apartment. Mitch Muroff of Muroff Hospitality Group represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors, in the transaction. The sales price was approximately $1.2 million.