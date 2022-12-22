REBusinessOnline

Muroff Hospitality Negotiates Sale of 73-Room Hotel in Lake George, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, New York, Northeast

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. — Boutique brokerage firm Muroff Hospitality Group has negotiated the sale of The Lakefront Terrace Resort, a 73-room waterfront resort near Lake George in Upstate New York. The property, which was originally built in 1963 and recently renovated, offers a pool, private beach and a cabana bar and grill. Mitch Muroff of Muroff Hospitality represented the seller, a limited liability company, in transaction. The buyer was also an undisclosed limited liability company that purchased the asset for $7.4 million.

