REBusinessOnline

Murphy Development Starts Construction of Brown Field Technology Park Phase II in San Diego

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Phase-II-Brown-Field-Tech-Park-San-Diego-CA

The second phase of Brown Field Technology Park will feature a 102,099-square-foot building and a 101,145-square-foot building. (Rendering credit: Ware Malcomb)

SAN DIEGO — Murphy Development Co. (MDC) has broken ground on Phase II of Brown Field Technology Park, a 52-acre corporate industrial park in San Diego’s Otay Mesa neighborhood.

The second phase will include two speculative industrial buildings: Building 1, a 102,099-square-foot asset, and Building 2, a 101,145-square-foot facility. Completion of the two buildings is scheduled for third-quarter 2023.

The buildings will feature 32-foot clear heights, 4,000 amps of 277/480 volt power, manufacturing sewer and water capacity, ESFR sprinklers, concrete truck courts, wide column spacing, and high-dock door ratios designed for distribution users. The buildings will accommodate a variety of tenant needs, ranging in size from 30,000 square feet to 203,244 square feet.

Andy Irwin, Joe Anderson and Greg Lewis of JLL are overseeing the leasing of the two buildings.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  