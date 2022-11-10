Murphy Development Starts Construction of Brown Field Technology Park Phase II in San Diego

The second phase of Brown Field Technology Park will feature a 102,099-square-foot building and a 101,145-square-foot building. (Rendering credit: Ware Malcomb)

SAN DIEGO — Murphy Development Co. (MDC) has broken ground on Phase II of Brown Field Technology Park, a 52-acre corporate industrial park in San Diego’s Otay Mesa neighborhood.

The second phase will include two speculative industrial buildings: Building 1, a 102,099-square-foot asset, and Building 2, a 101,145-square-foot facility. Completion of the two buildings is scheduled for third-quarter 2023.

The buildings will feature 32-foot clear heights, 4,000 amps of 277/480 volt power, manufacturing sewer and water capacity, ESFR sprinklers, concrete truck courts, wide column spacing, and high-dock door ratios designed for distribution users. The buildings will accommodate a variety of tenant needs, ranging in size from 30,000 square feet to 203,244 square feet.

Andy Irwin, Joe Anderson and Greg Lewis of JLL are overseeing the leasing of the two buildings.