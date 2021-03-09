REBusinessOnline

Murphy Development Starts Construction of Two Spec Industrial Buildings in San Diego’s Otay Mesa

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Office, Western

Building A at Brown Field Technology Park in San Diego will feature 105,150 square feet of speculative industrial space.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego-based Murphy Development Co. has commenced construction of two speculative industrial assets – Buildings A and C – at Brown Field Technology Park, a 52-acre corporate industrial and office park in San Diego’s Otay Mesa area. Completion of the two buildings is slated for the third quarter of this year.

The 105,150-square-foot Building A and the 123,913-square-foot Building C will both feature 32-foot clear heights, 4,000 amps of 277/480 power, manufacturing sewer and water capacity, ESFR sprinklers, concrete truck courts, wide column spacing and high dock door ratios designed for distribution users. The buildings can accommodate a variety of user requirements ranging from 50,000 square feet to 229,063 square feet.

Andy Irwin, Ryan Spradling and Greg Lewis of JLL are overseeing leasing of the two buildings.

