Museum of Ice Cream to Open at The Shops at Tribune Tower in Chicago

The ground-floor retail space connects to Pioneer Court, a public plaza. The museum is scheduled to open in spring 2022.

CHICAGO — The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) has signed a long-term lease to open a 13,544-square-foot location at The Shops at Tribune Tower in downtown Chicago. MOIC represents the first retail tenant at the newly redeveloped Tribune Tower. The retail portion spans 50,000 square feet and anchors the ground floor of the 36-story, 740,000-square-foot tower, which is located at 435 N. Michigan Ave. Owners CIM Group and Golub & Co. have transformed the property into 162 luxury condominiums and are now welcoming their first residents. The building originally opened in 1925.

Plans for the Chicago MOIC include a Chicago Transit Authority-inspired L car named the Sprink-L; a giant dessert-themed putt putt course with a Chicago dog ice cream treat; and a café with outdoor seating. The opening is scheduled for spring 2022. Chicago joins New York City and Austin as the only U.S. cities with a permanent location for MOIC.