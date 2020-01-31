REBusinessOnline

Muskin Commercial Arranges Sale of 72-Unit Palo Santo Apartments in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Muskin Commercial LLC has arranged the sale of Palo Santo Apartments, a 72-unit community located in north central Austin. Units at the property feature hardwood-style flooring and upgraded appliances, and amenities include a pool and onsite laundry facilities. Muskin Commercial represented the seller, AL Rundberg Apartments LLC, in the transaction. James Young of Newmark Knight Frank represented the buyer, 1809 West Rundberg Lane LP.

