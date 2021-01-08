Muskin Commercial Arranges Sale of 95-Unit Apartment Complex in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Dallas-based Muskin Commercial has arranged the sale of The Arts Apartments at Turtle Creek, a 95-unit multifamily complex located just south of downtown Austin. The property is situated on 5.3 acres and features one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, dog park and multiple art installations. Muskin Commercial represented the undisclosed, Dallas-based seller in the transaction. Locally based investment firm Narrow Road Group purchased the complex for an undisclosed price and will implement a value-add program that includes rebranding the property as Arroyo Apartments.