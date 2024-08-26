Muskin | Elam Arranges Sale of 124-Unit Apartment Complex in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Muskin | Elam Group has arranged the sale of Summer Grove, a 124-unit apartment complex in northwest Austin. The garden-style property was built in 1984 and offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and a pet park. Daniel Elam of Muskin | Elam Group represented the undisclosed, Chicago-based seller in the transaction. Austin-based investment firm Monterra Capital Partners purchased Summer Grove for an undisclosed price with plans to implement a value-add program.