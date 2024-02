AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Muskin | Elam Group has arranged the sale of Mint House at The Hatchery, a 30-unit apartment complex located at 49 Navasota St., just southeast of downtown Austin. Daniel Elam and Lyles Carter of Muskin | Elam Group represented the undisclosed seller, which at the time of sale was operating the property as a short-term rental facility, in the off-market transaction. Vista Bank provided acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Resolute Capital.