AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Muskin | Elam Group has arranged the sale of Cielo at Burnet, a 48-unit apartment complex in North Austin. Daniel Elam and Lyles Carter of Muskin | Elam Group represented the undisclosed, Georgia-based seller in the transaction. The buyer, which also requested anonymity, plans to implement a value-add program and rebrand the property as Colony Creek Apartments. Cameron Hart and John Romano of Berkadia originated acquisition financing for the deal.