Thursday, December 5, 2024
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Muskin | Elam Group Negotiates Sale of Six Multifamily Properties Totaling 179 Units in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Muskin | Elam Group has negotiated the sale of six multifamily properties totaling 179 units in Austin. The properties, which include The Hyde Park Collection, Baccarat Apartments and Adobe Apartments, are concentrated in the Hyde Park neighborhood and have an average construction vintage of 1974. The four Hyde Park Collection properties were sold by the original developers, and there were three different buyers across the six assets. All parties involved requested anonymity.

