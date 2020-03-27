REBusinessOnline

Muss Development Acquires Multifamily Building in Scarsdale, New York, for $29.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

glasshouse-250

The property is located at 250 South Central Ave.

SCARSDALE, N.Y. — Muss Development has acquired The Glass House, a 51-unit multifamily building in Hartsdale, a northern suburb of New York City. Also known as GlassHouse 250, the property is located at 250 South Central Ave. and features one- and two-bedroom floor plans, a fitness center, two theater rooms and a 95-space parking facility. Itan Rahmani and Jacob Stavsky of Venture Capital Properties LLC represented Muss Development in the transaction. Elana Tsyganko, Max Kostikov and Richard Horowitz of Cooper Horowitz represented the undisclosed seller.

