FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based seniors housing operator Mustang Creek Enterprises has purchased Mustang Creek Estates of Frisco, an 80-unit facility that is located on a six-acre site at 1200 W. Main St. on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Mustang Creek has operated the six-building property, which offers assisted living and memory care services, since it opened in 2014. Mustang Creek financed the purchase through Community National Bank. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.