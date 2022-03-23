MV Group to Redevelop Two Retail Centers in Downtown Miami Springs

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Retail, Southeast

The redevelopments, which will exceed 30,000 square feet of retail space, are slated to be fully completed by the end of the year.

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. — MV Group USA, a Miami-based full-service construction company has plans to redevelop two retail centers in downtown Miami Springs. The redevelopments, which will exceed 30,000 square feet of retail space, are slated to be fully completed by the end of the year.

The redevelopment projects include a modern redesign of the two retail centers, with the addition of new features such as outdoor seating and retail and restaurant spaces. The renovated retail spaces will feature some of the existing tenants that have renewed their long-term leases. Additionally, national restaurants will be joining the lineup starting fall 2022.

MV Group has worked on other redevelopment projects including the development of Flagler Ponce Shops located at 3631 W. Flagler St. Other redevelopment projects the firm has completed include 4136 N. Miami Ave. and 9901 Bird Road.