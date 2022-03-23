REBusinessOnline

MV Group to Redevelop Two Retail Centers in Downtown Miami Springs

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Strip mall

The redevelopments, which will exceed 30,000 square feet of retail space, are slated to be fully completed by the end of the year.

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. — MV Group USA, a Miami-based full-service construction company has plans to redevelop two retail centers in downtown Miami Springs. The redevelopments, which will exceed 30,000 square feet of retail space, are slated to be fully completed by the end of the year.

The redevelopment projects include a modern redesign of the two retail centers, with the addition of new features such as outdoor seating and retail and restaurant spaces. The renovated retail spaces will feature some of the existing tenants that have renewed their long-term leases. Additionally, national restaurants will be joining the lineup starting fall 2022.

MV Group has worked on other redevelopment projects including the development of Flagler Ponce Shops located at 3631 W. Flagler St. Other redevelopment projects the firm has completed include 4136 N. Miami Ave. and 9901 Bird Road.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Mar
24
Webinar: Increase Student Housing NOI & Equity Value with Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  