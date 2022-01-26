REBusinessOnline

MVAH Partners Underway on 226-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project in Plano

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — Ohio-based developer MVAH Partners LLC is underway on construction of K Avenue Lofts, a 226-unit mixed-income housing project in the northern Dallas suburb of Plano. Within the five-story building, 79 percent of the units will be reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). The remaining residences will be rented at market rates. Amenities will include a leasing office/clubhouse, crafts room, fitness center, business center, media room, pet park, playground and a pool. Completion is slated for summer 2023. David Lacki and Alton Tinker of KeyBank originated a $39.6 million construction loan for the project. The Plano Housing Authority issued $19 million in bonds that were sold by KeyBanc Capital Markets, and $19 million of KeyBank’s construction loan will serve as collateral for the bondholders. In addition, The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs awarded Low Income Housing Tax Credits for the deal.

