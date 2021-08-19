MVP3 Entertainment, ATWEC Break Ground on $50M Mixed-Use Entertainment Project in Memphis

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Southeast, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Marie Pizano of MVP3 Entertainment Group and Darnell Stitts of ATWEC Technologies have broken ground on MVP3 Studios, an over 40-acre mixed-use entertainment project located in Memphis. The project is expected to cost $50 million and is predicted to create 600 jobs, according to WREG Channel 3 News.

The co-developers purchased the 80,000-square-foot Malco Majestic Cinema theater and the surrounding 18 acres to redevelop the property for MVP3 Studios. The site will eventually house production sound stages, radio studios, music recording studios, a TV network and movie theaters.

The development of MVP3 Studios will take four phases to complete. Phase I began in July, which is when the main theater, dining and reception areas were opened. The first phase is expected to be complete by the fall or winter of 2021. Phase II will include movie theaters that will show blockbuster films, restaurants, retail shops, an art gallery and a museum. In Phase III, the development team will build movie sound stages, a music recording studio, production offices and conference spaces. Lastly, Phase IV will kick off the completion of ATWEC Technology & Indoor Sports Center, as well as a hotel and an indoor theme park. This final phase is slated for completion by 2024.

Located at 7051 Malco Crossing, MVP3 Studios is situated about 19.2 miles from downtown Memphis and about 12.7 miles from Memphis International Airport.