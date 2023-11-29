MWest, BGO Receive $47.5M Refinancing for The View Apartment Building in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — CIM Real Estate Debt Solutions has provided a $47.5 million loan through a CIM-managed fund to a joint venture between MWest Holdings and BGO. The borrower will use the proceeds to refinance debt on The View, a 13-story multifamily building in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Located at 3460 W. 7th St., The View features 158 studio, one- and two-bedroom units in a variety of floorplans.

CIM Group acquired The View in August 2013 following the completion of a comprehensive renovation of the property, which was originally built in 1965. MWest and BGO purchased the asset in December 2018 after CIM Group completed a variety of improvements to the residences and the property’s leasing and management. The current owners have continued to invest in upkeep and improvements to the property, including its common areas and community amenities.