Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
CaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

MWest, BGO Receive $47.5M Refinancing for The View Apartment Building in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — CIM Real Estate Debt Solutions has provided a $47.5 million loan through a CIM-managed fund to a joint venture between MWest Holdings and BGO. The borrower will use the proceeds to refinance debt on The View, a 13-story multifamily building in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Located at 3460 W. 7th St., The View features 158 studio, one- and two-bedroom units in a variety of floorplans.

CIM Group acquired The View in August 2013 following the completion of a comprehensive renovation of the property, which was originally built in 1965. MWest and BGO purchased the asset in December 2018 after CIM Group completed a variety of improvements to the residences and the property’s leasing and management. The current owners have continued to invest in upkeep and improvements to the property, including its common areas and community amenities.

You may also like

Passco, Greystone Purchase One Riverwalk Apartments in Knoxville...

JLL Arranges $92.3M Construction Loan for Apartment Development...

JPI Begins Leasing 283-Unit Apartment Community in Grand...

Alturas Capital Partners Buys 121,197 SF Sandy Commerce...

Gantry Arranges $21.6M Construction Loan for Los Angeles...

Stos Partners Acquires 49,513 SF Industrial Complex in...

Gelt Ventures Sells 677-Unit South Pasadena Storage in...

Saxum Real Estate Breaks Ground on 187-Unit Multifamily...

Largo Capital Arranges $17M Construction Loan for Multifamily...