MWest Holdings Sells Hollywood Tower Apartments in Los Angeles for $20.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Hollywood Tower in Los Angeles features 52 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts.

LOS ANGELES — MWest Holdings has completed the sale of Hollywood Tower, a landmark multifamily asset located in Los Angeles’ Hollywood neighborhood. A family partnership acquired the property for $20.1 million, or $386,538 per unit.

Built in 1929 and extensively renovated in 2010, the eight-story Hollywood Tower features 51 apartment units in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts with vintage French Norman architectural details and modern fixtures and finishes.

Joseph Grabiec, Kevin Green and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller in the deal.

