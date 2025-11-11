Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 192,924-square-foot industrial facility is located within Westlake Commerce Center in Jacksonville.
DevelopmentFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

MWI Property Group Delivers 192,924 SF Industrial Facility in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — MWI Property Group has delivered a new 192,924-square-foot industrial facility located at 9395 Pritchard Road in Jacksonville. The facility is situated within Westlake Commerce Center, which features a 337,104-square-foot building delivered earlier this year.

Guy Preston, Seda Preston and John Cole of Colliers are leading the leasing and marketing efforts at the new facility. The property features 32-foot clear heights, 55 dock-high doors, 100 trailer positions, ESFR fire protection and 2,000-amp power.

You may also like

Foxfield Purchases 75,000 SF Industrial Facility in Nashville

BLDG Management Unveils Plans for 1,300-Unit Multifamily Project...

ViaWest Group, GEM Realty Capital Break Ground on...

Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $18.9M Fire, Ambulance Headquarters...

Venture One Acquires 67,565 Industrial Building in Glendale...

JLL Arranges $10.1M in Acquisition Financing for Two...

FRP Holdings Buys 170,800 SF Warehouse in Hamilton,...

Garden Communities Underway on 100-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Quick-Service Restaurants Are Powering the Rise of the...