MWI Property Group Delivers 192,924 SF Industrial Facility in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — MWI Property Group has delivered a new 192,924-square-foot industrial facility located at 9395 Pritchard Road in Jacksonville. The facility is situated within Westlake Commerce Center, which features a 337,104-square-foot building delivered earlier this year.

Guy Preston, Seda Preston and John Cole of Colliers are leading the leasing and marketing efforts at the new facility. The property features 32-foot clear heights, 55 dock-high doors, 100 trailer positions, ESFR fire protection and 2,000-amp power.