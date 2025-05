COMMACK, N.Y. — My Gym, a global children’s fitness concept, will open a 3,000-square-foot facility in the Long Island community of Commack. The facility will be located next to Planet Fitness within the 222,000-square-foot Mayfair Shopping Center. E.J. Moawad of Levin Management Corp. represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Juliana Chiarelli and Jason Sobel of RIPCO Real Estate represented My Gym.