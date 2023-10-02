MYCON Begins Construction on 21,910 SF Industrial Project in Plainview, Texas

PLAINVIEW, TEXAS — MYCON General Contractors has begun construction on a 21,910-square-foot industrial project in Plainview, located roughly midway between Lubbock and Amarillo in West Texas. The facility will consist of five pre-engineered metal buildings and a prefabricated guard shack on a 4.5-acre site and will be used to manufacture electronic-grade sulfuric acid for the cleaning and etching of computer chips. Delivery is slated for next May. The developer is a joint venture that includes Samsung.