MYCON Breaks Ground on 1,600-Unit U-Haul Self-Storage Facility in Haltom City, Texas

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Dallas-based MYCON General Contractors has broken ground on an approximately 1,600-unit self-storage facility for U-Haul in Haltom City, located north of Fort Worth. The facility will consist of a 28,866-square-foot pre-engineered metal building designated for U-Box storage, a 81,978-square-foot self-storage building and five drive-up storage buildings totaling 15,500 square feet. The project marks MYCON’s eighth collaboration with U-Haul and follows the groundbreaking of an 800-unit facility in Denton. Completion is slated for a March 2025 completion.