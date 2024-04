LITTLE ELM, TEXAS — Dallas-based MYCON General Contractors has broken ground on a 47,434-square-foot retail project that will be located on a six-acre site in Little Elm, a northern suburb of Dallas. The project, which is a build-to-suit for automotive repair retailer Parkwood Collision, will consist of 32,250-square-foot body shop and an adjacent 15,184-square-foot store. Completion is slated for March 2025. The owner of the site is an entity doing business as Buckman Partnership Ltd.