U-Haul-Denton
U-Haul's new storage facility in Denton will comprise 70,000 net rentable square feet across three buildings and roughly 800 units.
MYCON Breaks Ground on 800-Unit Self-Storage Facility for U-Haul in Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based MYCON General Contractors has broken ground on an approximately 800-unit self-storage facility for U-Haul in the North Texas city of Denton. Located on a 5.9-acre site on the city’s east side, the facility will consist of three buildings totaling 70,000 net rentable square feet. More specifically, the development will comprise a 28,639-square-foot pre-engineered metal building for U-Box storage; a four-story, 98,512-square-foot self-storage building; and a 2,400-square-foot drive-up storage unit. The project, which marks MYCON’s seventh collaboration with U-Haul, is slated for a March 2025 completion.

