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airpark-east-phase
Airpark East Phase II in Nashville, Tenn., will comprise two buildings that span 318,250 square feet of industrial space.
DevelopmentIndustrialSoutheastTennessee

MYCON, Hamilton Creek Break Ground on 318,250 SF Industrial Facility in Nashville

by Abby Cox

NASHVILLE, TENN. — A partnership between MYCON General Contractors and Hamilton Creek Partners has broken ground on Airpark East Phase II, a 318,250-square-foot industrial facility located within Airpark Commerce Center in Nashville. Airpark East Phase II will span two buildings comprising 138,250 square feet and 180,000 square feet. The buildings are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2027.

Airpark East Phase II follows the development of Airpark Phase I, a 204,500-square-foot logistics center previously completed by MYCON.

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