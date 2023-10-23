Monday, October 23, 2023
Set for completion in late 2024, the first phase of Airpark Commerce Pointe in Nashville, Tenn., will feature two multi-tenant industrial buildings.
MYCON Underway on 204,500 SF Industrial Development in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Dallas-based MYCON General Contractors is underway on the first phase of construction for Airpark Commerce Pointe, an industrial development situated on 73 acres near Nashville International Airport. The first phase will feature two multi-tenant industrial buildings — 801 and 900 Airpark Commerce Drive — totaling 204,500 square feet. The first building will comprise 94,500 square feet with 14 dock doors and two drive-in doors. The second building will feature 110,000 square feet with 16 dock doors and two drive-in doors.

MYCON is constructing the property on behalf of the developer, Hamilton Creek Partners, and Development & Construction Insight will provide construction management services. Delivery is scheduled for late 2024. Melissa Alexander, W.B. Scoggin and Casey Flannery of Foundry Commercial will handle leasing at the development.

