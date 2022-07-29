REBusinessOnline

Mycon Underway on 781-Unit Self-Storage Facility for U-Haul in Amarillo

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Dallas-based Mycon General Contractors is underway on construction of a 781-unit self-storage facility for U-Haul in Amarillo that will also offer truck and trailer rental services. The four-acre site at 5316 Canyon Drive already houses several U-Haul facilities, and the new three-story building will add 83,000 square feet of net rentable, climate-controlled space and 11,267 square feet of box storage space to the existing complex. Full completion is slated for December. In addition to the construction of the new building, the existing paving, landscaping and onsite ingress/egress points will also be renovated.

