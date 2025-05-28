MyMichigan Health Opens 111,000 SF Cancer Center in Midland

MIDLAND, MICH. — MyMichigan Health has opened a new cancer center in Midland, a city in central Michigan. Hord Coplan Macht (HCM) designed the 111,000-square-foot facility, which is situated on a 225-acre wooded campus. HCM helped convert two aging medical office buildings into a modern care center through complete gut renovations, saving $12 million. The center consolidates services that were previously spread out across four buildings, including oncology, infusion, women’s health and support services. The project incorporates nature-infused architecture throughout its design.