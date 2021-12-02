Mynd Match to Develop $111M Mixed-Use Property in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Southeast

EAST POINT, GA. — Atlanta-based Mynd Match Development Group LLC has plans to develop The Commons, a $111 million mixed-use project in downtown East Point, about 7.3 miles south of downtown Atlanta. Last month, the East Point City Council voted to enter a development agreement with Mynd Match for the project.

The development will sit on a nine-acre site and feature commercial, retail, residential, greenspace and public art.

The project team includes TVS as the architect and urban planner and Choate Construction as the general contractor. Additionally, CoRErep will oversee commercial leasing; Baker Tilly will be in charge of project financial structuring; and Honigman is the project counsel. The project will create more than 1,500 jobs, according to Mynd Match. The construction timeline was not disclosed.