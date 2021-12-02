REBusinessOnline

Mynd Match to Develop $111M Mixed-Use Property in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Southeast

EAST POINT, GA. — Atlanta-based Mynd Match Development Group LLC has plans to develop The Commons, a $111 million mixed-use project in downtown East Point, about 7.3 miles south of downtown Atlanta. Last month, the East Point City Council voted to enter a development agreement with Mynd Match for the project.

The development will sit on a nine-acre site and feature commercial, retail, residential, greenspace and public art.

The project team includes TVS as the architect and urban planner and Choate Construction as the general contractor. Additionally, CoRErep will oversee commercial leasing; Baker Tilly will be in charge of project financial structuring; and Honigman is the project counsel. The project will create more than 1,500 jobs, according to Mynd Match. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  