MZ Capital Partners Begins Pre-Leasing 112-Unit Apartment Community in Naperville, Illinois

Vantage Naperville Apartments is slated to open in April.

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — MZ Capital Partners has begun pre-leasing efforts for Vantage Naperville Apartments. The 112-unit apartment community, located at 1350 E. Ogden Ave. in Naperville, is slated to open in April. To commemorate the opening of the property, MZ donated a gift to the Northern Illinois Food Bank that will feed a local family of four for an entire year. Vantage Naperville Apartments features small studio and one-bedroom units with monthly rents as low as $950. Residents who pre-lease units are eligible to receive one month of free rent. Amenities include a fitness center, package pickup, common areas and private work suites.

