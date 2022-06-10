REBusinessOnline

MZ Capital Partners Sells Apartment Community in Naperville, Illinois for $24M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The 112 units at Vantage Naperville Apartments are fully leased.

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — MZ Capital Partners has sold Vantage Naperville Apartments in suburban Chicago for $24 million. The 112-unit apartment community, located at 1350 E. Ogden Ave., was fully leased at the time of sale. The newly completed property features studios and one-bedroom units with private work-from-home suites. JLL brokered the sale. An affiliate of 601W Cos. was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  