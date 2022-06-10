MZ Capital Partners Sells Apartment Community in Naperville, Illinois for $24M
NAPERVILLE, ILL. — MZ Capital Partners has sold Vantage Naperville Apartments in suburban Chicago for $24 million. The 112-unit apartment community, located at 1350 E. Ogden Ave., was fully leased at the time of sale. The newly completed property features studios and one-bedroom units with private work-from-home suites. JLL brokered the sale. An affiliate of 601W Cos. was the buyer.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.