Nabholz Construction Breaks Ground on Fire Safety Facilities, Community Hub in Sedalia, Missouri

SEDALIA, MO. — Nabholz Construction Corp. has broken ground on a new fire station, training facility and bowling alley in central Missouri’s Sedalia. Hoefer Welker designed the facilities. The 8,585-square-foot fire station will replace the previous facility. it will feature a three-bay fire apparatus facility with six bunk rooms, a dayroom and a fitness room. The station will be built with a hot zone design approach, decreasing firefighters’ exposure to smoke, carcinogens and toxic chemicals, according to Hoefer Welker. There will also be a dedicated gear decontamination area and advanced air pressurization and thermal comfort systems.

Adjacent to the new fire station, the 2,749-square-foot fire training facility will house two fire apparatus bays and include a workshop and restrooms within the pre-engineered metal building. A separately designed burn tower will serve as a comprehensive classroom.

The project will also include an 18,775-squarefoot, 16-lane bowling alley with a commercial kitchen and e-sports center. The bowling alley is being funded through a combination of city funds and a donation from Sue Heckert, a notable donor to several city projects, including the Heckert Community Center.

Additional project partners include BHC Engineering, Landworks Studio, Bob D. Campbell & Co. and IMEG.