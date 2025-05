Nadel Architects Completes Two Retail Centers in Metro Sacramento

ROSEVILLE AND ELK GROVE, CALIF. — Two new retail centers designed by Los Angeles-based Nadel Architects have opened in the metro Sacramento area. The properties are West Roseville Marketplace in Roseville and Laguna Reserve Marketplace in Elk Grove. West Roseville Marketplace totals 74,000 square feet and is anchored by a 55,592-square-foot Safeway store. Additional tenants at the center include McDonald’s, Starbucks Coffee, Bank of America and Mountain Mike’s Pizza. Laguna Reserve Marketplace, which comprises 57,000 square feet, is also anchored by Safeway.