Nadel Architecture Complete 155,000 SF Expansion at Showcase Mall in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Development, Nevada, Retail, Western

The new expansion of Showcase Mall in Las Vegas features a 50,000-square-foot Burlington and a 20,000-square-foot Target.

LAS VEGAS — Nadel Architecture + Planning, as architect and designer, has completed the 155,000-square-foot Phase IV expansion of Showcase Mall, a 481,400-square-foot retail and entertainment destination owned by Gindi Capital.

Located at 3767 S. Las Vegas Blvd., the 155,000-square-foot phase includes the addition of a 50,000-square-foot Burlington and a 20,000-square-foot Target. Gindi Capital plans to add a rooftop bar and restaurant 75 feet above street level, offering views of the Las Vegas Strip.

