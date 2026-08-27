Thursday, August 27, 2026
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Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

NAES Corp. Signs 28,000 SF Office Lease Expansion in The Woodlands, Texas

by Taylor Williams

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — NAES Corp. has signed a 28,000-square-foot office lease expansion at Hughes Landing in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. The power plant operator is currently a subtenant at 1735 Hughes Landing and will soon establish a long-term presence at 1725 Hughes Landing. Lucian Bukowski of Stream Realty Partners and Kip Durrell of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jillian Fredericks, Joel Douthit and John Spafford, also with CBRE, represented the landlord, Howard Hughes Holdings.

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