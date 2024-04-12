Friday, April 12, 2024
Naftali Credit, J.P. Morgan Provide $120M Financing for Mixed-Use Project in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Naftali Credit Partners and J.P. Morgan have provided $120 million in financing for 1111 Church Street, a recently developed multifamily and retail project in Nashville. New York City-based Tidal Real Estate Partners is the borrower.

The five-year financing comprises a senior loan from J.P. Morgan and a mezzanine loan from Naftali, which will be used to refinance an existing construction loan and provide bridge financing to a sale or permanent financing. Keith Kurland, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Michael Diaz and Michael Ianno of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower.

Located in the North Gulch neighborhood, the property features 380 multifamily units in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, in addition to 52,000 square feet of amenities, 45,000 square feet of retail space and dedicated parking. Amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center, pickleball court and golf simulators, and a recently opened Puttshack.

