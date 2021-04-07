Naftali Credit Partners Provides $10M Mezzanine Loan for Philadelphia Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — Naftali Credit Partners, a debt fund and subsidiary of global investment firm Naftali Group, has provided a $10 million mezzanine loan for a multifamily project that is under construction at 4224 Baltimore Ave. in Philadelphia. The six-story property will be located in the University City neighborhood will consist of 132 units and 19,000 square feet of retail space. The borrower and developer is New York City-based Thylan Associates.