REBusinessOnline

Naftali Credit Partners Provides $10M Mezzanine Loan for Philadelphia Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — Naftali Credit Partners, a debt fund and subsidiary of global investment firm Naftali Group, has provided a $10 million mezzanine loan for a multifamily project that is under construction at 4224 Baltimore Ave. in Philadelphia. The six-story property will be located in the University City neighborhood will consist of 132 units and 19,000 square feet of retail space. The borrower and developer is New York City-based Thylan Associates.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  