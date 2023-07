NEW YORK CITY — A subsidiary of locally based lender Naftali Group has provided $48 million in financing for 8 Carlisle Street, a 64-story, 400-unit multifamily project that will be located in Manhattan’s Financial District. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt on the land and fund various predevelopment costs. The borrower is North Carolina-based developer Grubb Properties. Construction of the building, which will include ground-floor retail space, is slated for a 2026 completion.